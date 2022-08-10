‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ opens in Anchorage

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A long-awaited art exhibit opens Wednesday at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is a multimedia exhibit that features 300 of the artist’s works projected onto the walls, ceilings, and even the floor.

“You get immersed into it, you really do, with how you walk into the space, and you just see everything moving around you,” event manager Priscilla Rivera said.

A series of projectors present the ever-shifting images that run on a nearly 40-minute loop, accompanied by a musical score. Along the way, Rivera said, guests also learn something about the artist’s life.

“Within our first portion of the exhibit we have our introduction hall, which is a total of 25 light panels which will give you life quotes about Van Gogh, journal entries throughout his life, and kind of where he was at each portion as he was evolving with his art,” Rivera said.

Rivera said some of Van Gogh’s most famous works, including The Starry Night, were painted while van Gogh was imprisoned in an insane asylum. He painted the night view from the window of his cell. But despite his well-known struggles with mental health, the paintings featured in the exhibit are mostly light and bright, as if the artist was dreaming of a brighter future.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 22. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults and must be purchased online.

