Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jackson
UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home
Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
Erick Almandinger
Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate
Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

Latest News

Time-lapse of Fourth Avenue Theatre sign removal
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska’s News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update...
FastCast Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
The Anchorage Fire Department has responded to a residential fire on the 12200-block of Avion...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire