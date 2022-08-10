Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding

The Shrock Road bridge over the Little Susitna River.
By Tim Rockey and Melissa Frey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far.

The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.

Flooding had closed Shrock Road near Wasilla previously on Tuesday, but the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities wrote in a Facebook post that temporary repairs had been completed

The water level of Willow Creek, measured at the Parks Highway, climbed nearly four feet between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the water reached 11.73 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage. The automatic gauge shows the water is starting to slowly drop. Hydrologists at the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center River are forecasting the creek will continue to drop, falling below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys. The advisory is in effect until Wednesday afternoon and includes Willow Creek, Little Susitna River, Montana Creek, Sheep Creek and the Kashwitna River. The National Weather Service reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and to not drive on flooded roads.

Flood Advisory has been extended through 12:45 pm Wed for streams draining from the Talkeetna Mtns. Yesterday's rain...

Posted by US National Weather Service Anchorage Alaska on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
