A sunny, one-day break from rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 1.61 inches of precipitation Anchorage received from Sunday at 10 p.m. to. Monday at 10 p.m. was a record amount in a 24-hour period that hasn’t been seen in nearly 18 years according to Rick Thoman, with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Moisture and heavy precipitation will be moving east, entering the north Gulf Coast.

Southcentral Alaska will see a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures bouncing back up to the mid 60s.

High winds and rain are expected as a strong storm — among a string of fall-like systems — will hit the Aleutians Islands from Wednesday to Thursday. Unalaska is likely to get a combination of heavy rain up to 3 inches, and winds gusting to 60 mph.

The same storm will press into Southcentral Thursday, but much of its impact will be south of Anchorage, staying over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound.

Also, snowfall was reported in the Denali area, with about 2 inches of accumulation. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at midnight for Fairbanks and surrounding areas as temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 30s.

Rain runoff will keep local and regional streams, creeks, and rivers running high with the potential for flooding. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys through Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Residents living along the Little Susitna, Willow Creek, and other streams should be prepared to take action.

