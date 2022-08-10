A sunny, one-day break from rain

An active weather pattern is in place
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 1.61 inches of precipitation Anchorage received from Sunday at 10 p.m. to. Monday at 10 p.m. was a record amount in a 24-hour period that hasn’t been seen in nearly 18 years according to Rick Thoman, with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Moisture and heavy precipitation will be moving east, entering the north Gulf Coast.

Southcentral Alaska will see a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures bouncing back up to the mid 60s.

High winds and rain are expected as a strong storm — among a string of fall-like systems — will hit the Aleutians Islands from Wednesday to Thursday. Unalaska is likely to get a combination of heavy rain up to 3 inches, and winds gusting to 60 mph.

The same storm will press into Southcentral Thursday, but much of its impact will be south of Anchorage, staying over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound.

Also, snowfall was reported in the Denali area, with about 2 inches of accumulation. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at midnight for Fairbanks and surrounding areas as temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 30s.

Rain runoff will keep local and regional streams, creeks, and rivers running high with the potential for flooding. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys through Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Residents living along the Little Susitna, Willow Creek, and other streams should be prepared to take action.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a...
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant

Latest News

MF-Weather alerts 8-9-22
A sunny, one-day break from rain
The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded near Houston, closing six roads Tuesday...
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded near Houston, closing six roads Tuesday...
Little Susitna River Flooding
Showers today, with much drier and warmer conditions on the horizon
Showers today, with much drier and warmer conditions on the horizon