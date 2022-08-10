Unseasonably strong storm in the Aleutians; Sunny in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain has ended for all except the eastern Prince William Sound this morning, where less than .20 inches of rain is possible through the rest of the day. Meanwhile the rest of Southcentral is drying out, with some sunshine returning through the day. This comes as winds aloft are shiting from the southwest to the northwest. This is allowing drier and cooler air to build back into the region, as a result temperatures are on the cooler side this morning. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth, as rain and clouds are set to make a return within the next 24 hours.

An unseasonably storm is affecting part of the Aleutians from Cold Bay to Unalaska this morning. Winds up to 65 mph out of the north and northwest through the day will lead to wind driven rain and seas up to 18 feet. This combined with 1 to 3 inches of rain in some spots, will lead to a very active day for parts of the Aleutians. To the west near Adak, sunnier and drier conditions will be prevalent thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

The aforementioned storm will begin to move to the northeast through the day. This will lead to an increase of clouds and eventual rain showers for coastal regions into the afternoon and evening hours. Kodiak will also see some rain, where over half an inch of rain looks possible through the rest of today. As the low moves into the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll see the rest of Southcentral see increasing clouds into Thursday. While rain will primarily stay confined to our south, the rest of the week will keep a chance for rain showers in the forecast for inland regions of Southcentral. As the low meanders through the gulf, it will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.