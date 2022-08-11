Cloudy with a chance for rain into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hopefull you enjoyed the mid-week sunshine, as clouds are quickly making a return to the region. This comes as another round of active weather is set to make a return to Southcentral. For much of Thursday, the heaviest rain will remain near the coast. This is where many spots could see anywhere from .50 to 1 inch of rain into Friday morning. Meanwhile, inland areas will see scattered showers arriving through the evening and carrying on into Friday. While no widespread rain looks likely, outside of coastal regions, the forecast for the rest of the week will keep daily rain chances and highs in the low to mid 60s. It’s possible that parts of the Kenai, Portage Valley and western portions of Prince William Sound could see 2 to 4 inches of rain into Saturday morning.

Southeast will see drier conditions today, as a ridge of high pressure will exert its influence through at least Friday. Starting this weekend into next, the return to widespread rain and cooler weather will build back into the region.

It’ll be a beautiful and warm day for the Interior. Expect highs in the 70s, with some patchy morning fog through at least 10 Thursday morning.

The northern part of the state will hold onto warmer conditions once more today, with some showers and breezy weather.

Meanwhile, the western half of the state and the Aleutians will see fairly quiet weather. The only exception will be areas along and east of Cold Bay which will hold onto some rain showers through the rest of Thursday.

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.