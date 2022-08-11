Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk

Grizzly bear
Grizzly bear(Stock/MGN)
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center.

“Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing platforms, increasing the risk of human-bear conflict,” Chugach State Park Superintendent Ben Corwin said.

A press release from the Department of Natural Resources stated that the trails feature several bridges across Eagle River, associated side channels, and a few beaver dams, where the bears like to fish from.

The trail’s closing protects the safety and well-being of both humans and bears. The closure will not affect the Iditarod Crow Pass, the Rodak Loop, or the Dew Mound Trail.

The Department of Natural Resources encourages people to take the appropriate bear-aware precautions and be prepared to encounter bears and other wild animals on all trails.

