Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting

Alaska Voting Stickers
Alaska Voting Stickers(KTVF)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state’s first ranked voting election on Aug. 16.

Those efforts have included mock elections featuring drag performers and videos detailing how the system works. Leaders of various outreach efforts see their work as critical to getting voters comfortable with ranked voting and to helping avoid large numbers of ballots being thrown out because they were incorrectly cast.

The first ranked voting election under a suite of elections changes approved by Alaska voters in 2020 will be the Aug. 16 special U.S. House election featuring Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola.

