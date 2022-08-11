High school football kicks off in Alaska this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is proudly the first state to kick off the high school football season across the U.S. in most years, and get to do the honors once again this fall.

The first varsity snap in the country will take place on Eielson Air Force Base Friday at 6 p.m. when the Kenai Kardinals visit the Eielson Ravens. That will spark a 13-game week one slate across the state.

The Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network released their preseason polls, with defending champions sitting atop their divisions.

ASBN DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL

1. East Anchorage

2. West Anchorage

3. Juneau-Douglas

4. Bartlett

5. Colony

ASBN DIVISION II/III PRESEASON POLL

1. Lathrop

2. Eagle River

3. Soldotna

4. Redington

5. Houston

WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Teams Location 8/12 - 6pm Kenai vs Eielson Eielson 8/12 - 7pm Lathrop vs West Anchorage West Anchorage 8/12 - 7pm Soldotna vs North Pole North Pole 8/12 - 7pm Service vs East Anchorage East Anchorage 8/13 - 1pm Chugiak vs West Valley West Valley 8/13 - 1pm Nikiski vs Barrow Barrow 8/13 - 2pm Juneau-Douglas vs Dimond Dimond 8/13 - 7pm Palmer vs Eagle River Eagle River 8/13 - TBA Valdez vs Seward Seward BYE Bartlett

Monroe Catholic, a Division III team in Fairbanks, is not expected to compete this season. The school has been crossed off of the 2022 schedule and was not made available to confirm the reason. Typically, the Rams field a team with the number of players in the teens, with most playing both offense and defense. Monroe advanced to the DIII state semifinals, where they fell to Houston 20-18.

