High school football kicks off in Alaska this weekend

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is proudly the first state to kick off the high school football season across the U.S. in most years, and get to do the honors once again this fall.

The first varsity snap in the country will take place on Eielson Air Force Base Friday at 6 p.m. when the Kenai Kardinals visit the Eielson Ravens. That will spark a 13-game week one slate across the state.

The Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network released their preseason polls, with defending champions sitting atop their divisions.

ASBN DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL

1. East Anchorage

2. West Anchorage

3. Juneau-Douglas

4. Bartlett

5. Colony

ASBN DIVISION II/III PRESEASON POLL

1. Lathrop

2. Eagle River

3. Soldotna

4. Redington

5. Houston

WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DateTeamsLocation
8/12 - 6pmKenai vs EielsonEielson
8/12 - 7pmLathrop vs West AnchorageWest Anchorage
8/12 - 7pmSoldotna vs North PoleNorth Pole
8/12 - 7pmService vs East AnchorageEast Anchorage
8/13 - 1pmChugiak vs West ValleyWest Valley
8/13 - 1pmNikiski vs BarrowBarrow
8/13 - 2pmJuneau-Douglas vs DimondDimond
8/13 - 7pmPalmer vs Eagle RiverEagle River
8/13 - TBAValdez vs SewardSeward
BYEBartlett

Monroe Catholic, a Division III team in Fairbanks, is not expected to compete this season. The school has been crossed off of the 2022 schedule and was not made available to confirm the reason. Typically, the Rams field a team with the number of players in the teens, with most playing both offense and defense. Monroe advanced to the DIII state semifinals, where they fell to Houston 20-18.

