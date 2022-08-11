Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Center

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Center, according to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department.

At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police confronted Gerald J. Kavanaugh, 19, and another man near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. A caller reported that his front passenger window had been shot out.

When police arrived one of the men pointed his gun at the police and they were concerned about being in immediate harm, according to the report.

The release said that Kavanaugh was armed with a pellet gun and carbon dioxide canisters, and was the one that shot at vehicles and aimed his weapon at the police. Kavanaugh was taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon IV.

The second man was found with an air pistol and a drug charge was filed against him, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

