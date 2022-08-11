Man sentenced to 75 years in prison after killing his wife

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five years after killing his wife, Adam Sullivan was sentenced to 75 years in prison in Superior Court on Wedneday.

In March, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston found Sullivan guilty of killing his wife, Brandy Sullivan. According to statements made in court, the couple was separated and in the process of going through a divorce in 2017.

On February 16, Sullivan stalked Brandy throughout the day before coming to her residence in Campbell Park, beating her and shooting her in the head and several times in the back the couple’s children were both at home, according to statements made in court.

Marston issued the guilty verdict on charges of second-degree murder after Sullivan was initially charged with both first-and-second-degree-murder.

According to a criminal complaint from 2017, the couple’s children called authorities to report that their mother had been shot. The oldest daughter Adeara Sullivan addressed the court during on Wednesday her victim speech, and described her mother as a star who always looked for the best in people.

“I am glad that her fight is over. I am happy she can finally rest in peace, away from this hateful world, away from these selfish and evil people,” Adeara said. “We never deserved a soul as pure as hers and as kind as hers, but I am so happy I get to call her my mom, and I am so sad that she’s not here anymore.”

Adeara dressed in purple and spoke about the need to stand up against domestic violence. Marston also mentioned the high rates of domestic violence and homicide in Alaska.

“I will fight for her because she can no longer fight for herself, and I will be her voice, and we won’t be silenced,” Adeara said. “We won’t sit quiet. My mom is not the first woman this has happened to. And she sadly won’t be the last.”

During the sentencing hearing, the defense lawyers argued for a lower sentence, stating that the second-degree murder he was convicted of was technically Sullivan’s first offense. Marston noted that Sullivan had only nine misdemeanors on his record, but that due to the nature of his violent acts and his planning prior to the attack, he considered Sullivan to be a dangerous man.

Brandy Sullivan’s family expressed frustration with the court system delays over the course of the process, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defense team for Adam Sullivan may file for an appeal up to 30 days, and stated in court on Monday that they plan to do so.

