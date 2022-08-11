Mom shares her secrets to saving during back-to-school shopping

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The average household is projected to spend $864 this year on school supplies, according to the National Retail Federation.

With inflation, they reported that families should expect to spend around an additional $15 this season for school supplies. Yet, some families have found ways to keeping their school supply budget low.

“I always save their supplies from last year,” Crysania Taylor said.

Taylor is shopping for her 5th and 6th-grade students who are returning back to elementary school on Aug. 18. Each year, she compiles all her leftover school supplies to see what she needs to still buy before returning her kids to school.

“We have some stuff left over from the last few years,” Taylor said. “The glue sticks, and the glue, and stuff like that. So we are just going use that and then get the rest new this year.”

Recycling supplies is Taylor’s trick for making sure her grand checkout total at the cashier is lower than it could be.

“They always ask for like five, or 10-packs of pencils, and four glue sticks, and six glue bottles and so we just save them and then we re-use them this year,” Taylor said.

Between using this method of saving items and purchasing sale items — each year Taylor says that she only pays around $80 per child.

Anchorage School District has released a suggested back-to-school supply list on its website. The list includes suggestions for the general student body and grade levels. However, ASD also recommends that families discuss with teachers what items they may need for the classroom. Supplies may vary from school and teacher.

