Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change

The Veterans Crisis Line now falls under the new 988 extension
A new call line is providing a new way for military veterans in Alaska to get the help they need in times of crisis.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new call line is providing a new way for military veterans in Alaska to get the help they need in times of crisis.

Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr.

Marr served four years of active duty with the United States Army and an additional two years in the reserve. After her husband was killed in action the former combat medic decided to move back to Alaska to be closer to family, but that didn’t make the transition easier.

After struggling to navigate life after service, Marr was able to find purpose volunteering with other veterans, before landing a dream job at Alaska Warrior Partnership last year.

“I just felt like I wanted to do a little more for my own community, I was born and raised here,” Marr said. “I felt like as a veteran that there was just kind of something that pulled me to this role.”

The organization acts as a hub for service members, connecting them to local services and opportunities based on what it is they’re looking for. The partnership also works to address suicide rates within the military community, which Marr thinks are being underreported.

“I believe it’s much higher than that given the means that we’ve found the data is being collected,” Marr said. “... But it’s not just the VA, the state or any one veteran-focused organization. They still need to be working on it. But it’s me, it’s you, it’s every member of our community.”

In July, the Veteran Crisis Line changed after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s old 800 number was replaced by the three-digit extension — 988. Veterans in need of help can dial the new extension and press “1″ to be directed to the appropriate call centers.

After moving back to Alaska while coping with the loss of her husband, Marr knows exactly how hard it can be for a veteran, which is why she wants others to know that the Alaska Warrior Partnership can connect them to the resources they’re not just needing, but seeking.

“You don’t have to need anything to be a part of our organization,” Marr stated. “We’re really in Alaska, we’re real people. It’s someone like me, it’s someone like our case coordinator, it’s someone that understands you.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jackson
UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home
Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
Erick Almandinger
Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate
Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

Latest News

A new call line is providing a new way for military veterans in Alaska to get the help they...
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change
The Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to...
Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities
An Anchorage mom said she spends around $80 per year in school supplies for both her students.
Mom shares her secrets to saving during back-to-school shopping
The average household is projected to spend $864 this year on school supplies, according to the...
Mom shares her secrets to saving during back-to-school shopping