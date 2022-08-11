State Fire Marshal announces retirement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby announced his retirement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety today, in a press release.

Boothby’s retirement will be effective on Aug. 12.

Boothby has been the State Fire Marshal since January 2019; since the start of that career, Boothby has served as the state’s top firefighter overseeing the review of commercial building plans, the investigation of significant fires across the state, and the training and certification of thousands of firefighters across Alaska.

“Richard has served Alaskans with honor and distinction as the State’s top fire official and has made significant operational improvements in the Division of Fire and Life Safety that will be felt for decades after his well-earned retirement,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said.

Boothby started his career in 1983 at the Summit South Hill Fire Department in Washington state. After relocating to Alaska, he joined the Wasilla Fire Department, became a plan reviewer in the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2005, and In late 2006 transferred back to the Central Mat-Su Fire Department as a Fire Code Official and Battalion Chief, according to the release.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving Alaskans as the State Fire Marshal since 2019. The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is made up of some of the most dedicated fire professionals in the state, and leading them has been an honor and a privilege,” Boothby said.

Boothby has a long and distinguished career in fire protection. Cockrell stated in a press release that Boothby has helped rebuild the State Fire Marshal’s Office after multiple years of reductions and has carried out his division’s mission of preventing the loss of life and property from fire and explosion.

“I am particularly proud of the strides we made during my tenure to significantly reduce the number of fatal fires across the state, decrease the wait time in the Plan Review Bureau, and add Deputy Fire Marshal positions in Fairbanks and Bethel to better serve Alaskans,” Boothby said.

According to the commissioner, the Assistant State Fire Marshal Lloyd Nakano will serve as the acting state fire marshal until a permanent replacement is appointed.

