Sun makes a mid-week appearance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soggy Southcentral Alaska got a break from all the rain as sunshine took over the weather spotlight on Wednesday.

Many local rivers and streams in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are seeing water levels come down, but a Flood Advisory does remain in place for the lower Little Susitna River downstream of the Parks Highway bridge near Houston.

Starting from the northern part of the state, westerly flow will keep the weather windy with showers, at times. Snow could mix in, but melt in the rain showers that will also fall.

Interior cities and towns will get a sunny Thursday. The clearing may make for a chilly start to the day as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s. Highs will make it to the 60s and even 70s.

Western coasts will deal with mostly cloudy skies, while inland it will likely be sunny and warmer.

Southcentral will see increasing clouds and a chance of rain back in the picture through the rest of the week and weekend.

Southeast sees mixed conditions. Sunny and warm to the south, while the north Gulf Coast gets the clouds, but at least the rain will end.

Low pressure is located south of mainland Alaska, it will be the primary weather driver for the southern coasts through the weekend.

The hot spot was Ketchikan with 76 degrees, and Eagle was the cold spot, down to 26 degrees.

