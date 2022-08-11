Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jackson
UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home
The Anchorage Fire Department has responded to a residential fire on the 12200-block of Avion...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
Erick Almandinger
Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate
Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded near Houston, closing six roads Tuesday...
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Standoff in Ohio
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says