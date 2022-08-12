Husband arrested in shooting death of UAA pharmacy program coordinator

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The husband of a University of Alaska Anchorage pharmacy program staff member has been arrested in connection with her death.

Michael Jackson, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Christina Jackson, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, troopers were told Christina Jackson had been shot in a Wasilla home.

Troopers and Wasilla police came to the home, where law enforcement and first responders tried to save her life, but she died at the scene.

Tom Wadsworth, executive associate dean and associate professor with the University of Alaska Anchorage/Idaho State University Doctor of Pharmacy Program, confirmed that Christina Jackson was employed as the Alaska programs coordinator with the pharmacy program.

“It is with very heavy heart that I must tell you this news. Our dear friend & colleague, Chris Jackson was killed this morning. I do not have the details of her death but wanted to notify you as soon as possible. This is gut wrenching news and like you, I am devastated,” Wadsworth wrote in an email to students on Monday.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel confirmed that Michael Jackson was the husband of Christina Jackson.

Michael Jackson was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on Thursday.

No trial date information has been released.

