August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measureable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.

Southcentral will see waves of rain sticking around through our Friday. Many areas through 7 Friday morning have already seen upwards of .20 inches of rain. This will only increase through the day, as heavier rain to our south moves north. While Anchorage and surrounding areas will see .25 to .50 inches of rain through the day, the heaviest rain will occur through western Prince William Sound and near Seward. It’s here where well over 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely in the coming days. The good news is the heaviest rain looks to stay out of the Mat-Su Valley, keeping many area waterways below flood stage.

As the weekend arrives, be mindful of any outdoor plans. From Southcentral to Southeast, the rains will continue. This trend of wet and cooler weather will stay with us for the next week or so. Go ahead and expect what could be a wet start to the Alaska State Fair next week.

The rest of the state will see some isoalted to scattered showers, with the warmest conditions through the Interior. It’s here where many spots could make a run into the mid to upper 70s. Get outside and enjoy it, as cooler and wetter weather arrives for the Middle Tanana Valley into next week.

Speaking of cooler weather, for much of this week temperatures have been on the warmer side along the slope. While rain showers have been in the forecast, there is a pattern shift underway. Later today into the evening hours, winds will shift from the southwest to the north. This will open the door for colder air to spill into the Slope and could lead to many areas along the Slope seeing a wintry mix or some snow showers into the weekend. Afternoon highs will fall back into the 40s for many areas north of the Brooks Range into next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

