Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek

Ship and Campbell Creek Fishing Report world class fishing right in the middle of Anchorage.
By Austin Sjong
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go.

The last week of July and the first week of August is prime silver salmon season and while we are a little past that, Dustin Slinker, owner of The Bait Shack, and Dylan Christisen, a guide at The Bait Shack, knew exactly where to go.

The trip started on Campbell Creek, which is about a 20-mile fishery that runs right through the heart of Anchorage. Thousands of people drive over the creek every single day on various bridges around Anchorage but little do they know that there is some really good fishing right below them.

“We are using salmon eggs today floating underneath the bobber, changing our depth trying to find where those fish were hitting different holes, bouncing down the creek,” Christesen said. “Enjoying a little hidden gem in Anchorage. You get into some spots back there where it doesn’t even look like you are in town. It is beautiful, it’s majestic. If it wasn’t for the cars going by you would think you were in the middle of nowhere.”

We bounced cured salmon eggs or “Creek Candy” that Slinker makes himself on the bottom of Campbell Creek underneath a bobber in various different fishing holes. Unfortunately, every fish that we found ended up either taking the bait or getting off, and with the water being so high and murky from the recent rain it was tough to get back on them.

After fishing Campbell Creek for most of a day it was decided that we take a break and hit Ship Creek an hour before high tide the next morning. Ship Creek is one of the most popular and busy fisheries you will find in the Anchorage area and much of that has to do with the location.

“The accessibility — we are right downtown. You fly into Ted Stevens, we are about a 10-minute drive from the airport, so accessibility, you can literally walk from your hotel two blocks down the hill and be on the water in minutes,” said Slinker, who has owned and operated The Bait Shack that sits right on Ship Creek for 11 years.

We may have changed creeks but our method stayed the same floating the “Creek Candy” down seams in the creek, the only difference this time was the fish. Slinker put us on the fish almost instantly and there truly isn’t any feeling quite like hooking into a feisty fresh coho salmon.

The limit for cohos is three per day and The Bait Shack offers rentals on hip boots, fishing rods, and everything you need to get in the game. Slinker says that the creek will stay hot for a while but once it starts to slow down, Bird Creek and other fisheries on the Turnagain Arm will start to heat up.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five years after killing his wife, Adam Sullivan was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In March,...
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison after killing his wife
Alaska salmon (File)
Ruling clouds future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and STRATCOM train on rapidly moving equipment...
Russian aircraft detected close to Alaska airspace
The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on...
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a...
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard

Latest News

The high school football season kicks off in Alaska this weekend with a 13-game slate.
High school football kicks off in Alaska this weekend
High School Football Alaska
High School football kicks off in Alaska
17-year old golf standout Abigail Ante tees off at the Alaska State Women's Amateur at the...
Athlete of the Week: Youth golf standout Abigail Ante
907 Sports
907 Sports: Fishing the Kasilof and a first-of-its-kind golf event in Alaska