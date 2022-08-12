Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state

Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough have left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As car maneuver around flooded roadways trying to make their way home.(Virgie Thompson)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As cars maneuver around flooded roadways trying to make their way home.

“For the residence, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, the Houston Mayor. “This is their home.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster of declaration for her city. Realizing the sites, she witnessed during the flooding gave her grim flashbacks of the city’s flooding experience in 2012. The flooding then, she said, had a heavy impact on the community. Thompson said she thinks the flooding now might be worse than what she saw in 2012.

“I didn’t know any other way I could help the residents,” Thompson said. “I hope by declaring the disaster gives them the ability to maybe apply for loans to help.”

According to Thomspon, approximately 60 homes have been impacted by flooding. In addition to 140 properties. Damage concerns of extensive clean-up and mold are now one of the obstacles residents may need to deal with. Furthermore, the city has about 10,000 feet of road that must be repaired.

Thompson said the flood water had begun to recede. However, another problem arises in its place: the financial burdens left behind by the flood water. Being from a rural community, Thompson said this is a struggle.

“We are going to have to request from the state or another source to help us with this. We have a very limited budget,” said Thompson.

Outside Houston, the state is also experiencing a similar problem. The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) said the damages they have seen on state roads could take years to fix. The DOT said Fish and Game would need to do a hydrology study before any estimations on cost and repairs can be done. The state is working on temporary repairs. The DOT said that it cost $13,2100 for the repairs.

