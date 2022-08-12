Low pressure bring clouds, rain and wind

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While southern Alaska sees the spin of low pressure over the Alaska Peninsula continue to produce clouds and rain and gusty winds, the interior will be basking in the warmth of August sunshine.

Rain started to fall again on the southwest interior, Kenai Peninsula, and Prince William Sound. The heaviest rain will hit communities like Seward, Whittier, Vadez and Cordova-where 1.25 to 3.9 inches of rain could fall through Saturday night.

Showers hit the northwest and north coasts on Friday as a low passed to the north.

Western Alaska and the Aleutians will sometimes see clouds, showers, and gusty winds, NW 10-25 mph in Cold Bay Friday.

The southeast panhandle will remain mostly dry and even sunshine, with highs in the 60s to near 70 to the south.

Hot spot Thursday was Klawock in southern southeast Alaska, with 74 degrees, and the coldest temperature was 32 degrees at Eielson AFB in the interior.

