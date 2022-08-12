Low pressure bring clouds, rain and wind

Interior Alaska will see sunshine and 70s! Even 80s possible!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While southern Alaska sees the spin of low pressure over the Alaska Peninsula continue to produce clouds and rain and gusty winds, the interior will be basking in the warmth of August sunshine.

Rain started to fall again on the southwest interior, Kenai Peninsula, and Prince William Sound. The heaviest rain will hit communities like Seward, Whittier, Vadez and Cordova-where 1.25 to 3.9 inches of rain could fall through Saturday night.

Showers hit the northwest and north coasts on Friday as a low passed to the north.

Western Alaska and the Aleutians will sometimes see clouds, showers, and gusty winds, NW 10-25 mph in Cold Bay Friday.

The southeast panhandle will remain mostly dry and even sunshine, with highs in the 60s to near 70 to the south.

Hot spot Thursday was Klawock in southern southeast Alaska, with 74 degrees, and the coldest temperature was 32 degrees at Eielson AFB in the interior.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jackson
UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home
The Anchorage Fire Department has responded to a residential fire on the 12200-block of Avion...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
Five years after killing his wife, Adam Sullivan was sentenced to 75 years in prison. In March,...
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison after killing his wife
The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on...
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a...
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard

Latest News

Mt Susitna Sunset-Scott Sauer 8-11-22
Low pressure bring clouds, rain and wind
Cloudy with a chance for rain into the weekend
Cloudy with a chance for rain into the weekend
Cloudy with a chance for rain into the weekend
Cloudy with a chance for showers into the weekend
MF High in ANC 8-10-22
Sun makes a mid-week appearance