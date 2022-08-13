Artists paint murals in downtown Anchorage to honor Alaska Native culture

Two Alaskan artists aren’t letting the rain stop them from bringing Anchorage alive through art by painting two murals in the heart of the city.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first mural will be painted by Crystal Worl, and it will replace Bob Patterson’s Anchorage History Mural near city hall.

“The imagery is a mix of representing multiple different tribes in Alaska,” Worl said. “The theme of the project was acknowledging Dena’ina territory and being inclusive of indigenous history. I didn’t want to pick one tribe.”

The second mural will be painted by popular Yupik mask artist Michael Drew. His landscape will go along the side of the Kobuk Coffee Company and will be a zoomed-in version of a mask he’s made.

“As you walk by this building you’ll be stared at by these huge eyeballs and think what’s happening here,” Michael said.

Public viewing events are planned for this fall, according to the Anchorage Museum.

