Cool, wet weather to continue through the weekend

Slow moving storm system over the Gulf will keep much of Southcentral wet this weekend.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure near Kodiak Island will be Southcentral’s nemesis this weekend. The slow moving system will keep the weather unsettled for the Anchorage area, the Mat-Su Valleys and the western Kenai Peninsula. While not a complete washout for these areas, it will stay damp, but any sunny breaks may be few and far between.

An “atmospheric river” of moisture will continue rotate around the low, sending deep tropical moisture crashing into the southern Kenai coast as well as Prince William Sound locations. As a result, areas of moderate to occasionally heavy rain, resulting in several inches worth, can be expected throughout the entire weekend.

Keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy and drive safe as wet roads are slick roads.

