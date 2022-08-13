Fairview back-to-school event helps kids get ready

Free backpacks and supplies were part of a back to school event in Fairview.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parents know there are always a thousand things to do to get kids ready for going back to school. But on Friday, some of those items were checked off the list at an outdoor event at the Fairview Recreation Center in Anchorage.

According to Jordan Kamer with the Anchorage Health Department, it’s the sixth year for the Fairview Back to School Health and Safety Fair which is sponsored by the department. Kamer said the intent is to introduce families to various social service providers while helping children get essential supplies.

Everything at the fair was free, including bike helmets, childhood immunizations, and backpacks filled with school supplies. Maritza’s Barbershop even donated free haircuts to help kids look sharp on the first day.

“I’m a big believer that you know you look good, you feel good, you play good,” said barber Marcos Laborde. “A haircut can go a long way.”

Many people waiting in line had big families who said the help getting expensive supplies was much appreciated. Kim Jackson took her four children to the fair ahead of the first day of school.

“This does the community a great big favor right now,” Jackson said. “Especially for families with times being the way they are right now, to get any little bit of help at all is a great service to the people in this community and the families.”

Many of the items at the Back to School Fair were donated by organizations, businesses, and community members.

“It’s the community, and that’s what made it happen for all these kids and families,” Kamer said. “That’s kind of what we need more than ever, it’s really important.”

