Mat-Su schools to cancel some bus routes on rotating schedule

By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District announced to parents that they will have rolling cancelations of bus routes ahead of the new school year.

The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy Trani wrote in an email to parents that Durham School Services — the district’s busing contractor — is actively attempting to recruit drivers.

“Yesterday, the District’s new school bus contractor, Durham School Services, shared that they will not have enough bus drivers to run all regular education routes in the core area, due to the national bus driver shortage and competition with tour bus companies,” Trani wrote. “The unexpected driver shortage will require rolling transportation cancellations for the start of this school year, with an update by Friday, August 26. We know how disruptive rolling bus cancellations can be to family schedules.”

According to the school district’s website, buses will not travel to Colony High School, Colony Middle School, and other nearby elementary schools on the first day of school. The following day, many Wasilla schools will not have buses, and Houston will have canceled buses the day after that. A full schedule of canceled bus routes can be found on the district website.

