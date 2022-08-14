A motorcycle-vehicle accident closes the northbound Old Seward Highway at Dimond

An accident closed the northbound lanes of Old Seward at Dimond.
An accident closed the northbound lanes of Old Seward at Dimond.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle closed the northbound lanes of the Old Seward Highway at the Dimond intersection.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, it was an accident with injuries, but no other information was available regarding the injured’s condition.

Anchorage Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and ask everyone to avoid the area while they work the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

