Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an Eagle River four-plex a little after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, 15 units responded to the 164th block of Heritage Place. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.