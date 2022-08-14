Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man has been charged with kidnapping, assault in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers.

At 1:07 a.m. troopers responded for a welfare check on a female in the Caswell Lakes subdivision in Willow.

According to troopers, the female said she had been kidnapped and endured an extensive level of assault for two weeks by Sean Richey, 38, of Willow.

Troopers found Richey as he was trying to flee in a vehicle and was arrested, according to the report.

Richey was taken into custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial facility in Palmer and held without bail, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.