After Sunday’s brief, sunny break from the rain... here it comes again!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As mentioned in yesterday’s discussion, chances were leaning in our favor that Sunday would be much drier and even “sunnier” than Saturday, especially along the western Kenai, through Anchorage, and into the Mat-Su Valleys. Mother Nature delivered, as I hoped she would. That said, I hope you got a chance to “soak up” the brighter, warmer conditions, that we did experience as our good old friends: “rain”, and “atmospheric rivers” make a return to the week’s forecast, not just in appearance, but also quite frequently.

Not one, but two, storm systems across the Gulf are responsible for creating and collecting the moisture for this week’s rain. Meanwhile, a blocking pattern expanding from the United State’s Pacific Northwest, on up into western Canada is causing the moisture to be deflected in a way, that areas from the Alaska Peninsula, and all across the southern half of the state, can expect measurable rain each day this week.

Since July 12, when the rainy season began, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has measured 8.06″ of rain. Of that total, 5.13″ is above normal.

