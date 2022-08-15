Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than .10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.

The week ahead will keep plenty of rain in the forecast, with Wednesday likely bringing widespread rain to the region. It’s possible that by weeks end, Anchorage could see another inch of additional rain, with many areas approachign 5 inches of accumulation for the month of August. While area waterways continue to remain on the higher side, there looks to be no immediate threat to flooding for the foreseeable future.

A large portion of the state will continue to hold onto wet weather. Areas of the slope will continue to deal with scattered wintry mix through the day and into Tuesday. Southeast will continue to hold onto rain in the coming days, with heavy rain and breezy conditions looking possible. This wet pattern looks to remain for the next week or so for much of the state, also keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

Stay safe and enjoy the brief dry time we’ll see!

