Bear attack near Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, around 7 p.m., it was reported that a bear attacked a person on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Pt. Woronzof.

According to Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The black bear was last seen just west of the airport runway.

Police urge that if you are in the area, please be aware and take proper precautions.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.