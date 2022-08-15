Bear attack near Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

warning poster after a black bear attacked a hiker.
warning poster after a black bear attacked a hiker.(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, around 7 p.m., it was reported that a bear attacked a person on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Pt. Woronzof.

According to Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The black bear was last seen just west of the airport runway.

Police urge that if you are in the area, please be aware and take proper precautions.

