Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase

A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies. (Source: Washington County Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Oregon led police on a slow-moving chase for more than half a mile as he drove an excavator, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants out for his arrest, including for stealing a car.

Deputies said they found Shaw on a property while he was operating the excavator. When they commanded Shaw to shut the machine down and surrender, deputies said he ignored them and continued driving the machine as officials followed on foot.

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for eluding arrest, car theft and parole violation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday
A motorcycle-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital.
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
Multiple units from AFD respond to a structure fire in Eagle River
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Christina Jackson
Husband arrested in shooting death of UAA pharmacy program coordinator

Latest News

FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use