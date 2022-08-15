Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose

GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a collision with a moose early Saturday morning on the Glenn Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a dispatch that 25-year-old Dennis Straughn III died after life-saving measures were attempted around mile 131 of the Glenn Highway just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Troopers stationed in Glennallen responded to the scene, but later pronounced Straughn dead. Next of kin have been notified.

