Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose

Alaska State Troopers badge
Alaska State Troopers badge(MGN/AST)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a collision with a moose early Saturday morning on the Glenn Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a dispatch that 25-year-old Dennis Straughn III died after life-saving measures were attempted around mile 131 of the Glenn Highway just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Troopers stationed in Glennallen responded to the scene, but later pronounced Straughn dead. Next of kin have been notified.

Stay up to date with breaking news and weather alerts with the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday
A motorcycle-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital.
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
Multiple units from AFD respond to a structure fire in Eagle River
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Christina Jackson
Husband arrested in shooting death of UAA pharmacy program coordinator

Latest News

Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Everything you need to know for the upcoming election
Elections basics
ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Kenai athlete competes in national biathlon competition
Kenai athlete represents state in national competition