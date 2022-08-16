Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes