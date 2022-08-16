FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
A motorcycle-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital.
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
Multiple units from AFD respond to a structure fire in Eagle River
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire

Latest News

Everything voters need to know for the upcoming election
Alaska prepares to use ranked-choice voting for the first time
Rows of hay on Tullos Funny Farm in Soldotna are already sold once they dry out enough to be...
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
Alaskans vote tomorrow for candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives on Election Day.
U.S. House of Representatives race preview
Election Day is tomorrow, August 16. Alaskans to vote for U.S. Senate candidates.
U.S. Senate race preview