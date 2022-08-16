Man dies in small plane crash on North Slope

DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wreckage of a deadly plane crash was discovered on Aug. 12 about 100 miles from Deadhorse, and the National Transportation Safety Board is working to investigate the incident.

According to NTSB Alaska Regional Office Chief Clint Johnson, the crash was reported to the Washington, D.C. communications center Friday afternoon.

“We don’t know exactly when the accident took place,” Johnson said. “We’re looking at probably Thursday the 11th. But we’re working on trying to determine exactly when the accident took place.”

Johnson said that two investigators from the safety board traveled to Deadhorse, and then 102 miles southeast of Deadhorse to examine the wreckage on Saturday. The body of one adult male was found at the site of the Piper PA-12 crash, according to Johnson.

Johnson said that the safety board was working to remove the wreckage from Deadhorse and transport it to Southcentral Alaska for further examination. The name of the dead pilot has not yet been released.

