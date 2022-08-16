Man dies in small plane crash on North Slope

The wreckage of a fatal plane crash was discovered Aug. 12 over 100 miles from Deadhorse, and...
The wreckage of a fatal plane crash was discovered Aug. 12 over 100 miles from Deadhorse, and the National Transportation Safety Board is working to investigate the incident.(MGN)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wreckage of a deadly plane crash was discovered on Aug. 12 about 100 miles from Deadhorse, and the National Transportation Safety Board is working to investigate the incident.

According to NTSB Alaska Regional Office Chief Clint Johnson, the crash was reported to the Washington, D.C. communications center Friday afternoon.

“We don’t know exactly when the accident took place,” Johnson said. “We’re looking at probably Thursday the 11th. But we’re working on trying to determine exactly when the accident took place.”

Johnson said that two investigators from the safety board traveled to Deadhorse, and then 102 miles southeast of Deadhorse to examine the wreckage on Saturday. The body of one adult male was found at the site of the Piper PA-12 crash, according to Johnson.

Johnson said that the safety board was working to remove the wreckage from Deadhorse and transport it to Southcentral Alaska for further examination. The name of the dead pilot has not yet been released.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
A motorcycle-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital.
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Multiple units from AFD respond to a structure fire in Eagle River
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose

Latest News

A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a collision with a moose calf early Saturday...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
One display at Cannery Park in Petersburg, Alaska.
Petersburg’s Cannery Park gives glimpse into history of town, early canneries
Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on a bear attack on the Tony...
FastCast Aug. 15, 2022
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose