Multiple lows bring in August rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen 3.88 inches of rain for the month of August so far, that’s well above normal rainfall for the month, by some 2.5 inches.

August is typically a rainy month anyway for Anchorage, but it is just mid-month, and Anchorage is now seeing its wettest August ever recorded.

A Flood Watch will start Tuesday evening for the Skagway area’s Taiya river. Due to excessive rainfall, water levels will likely rise to minor flood stage. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

The Interior will see some of the warmest conditions Tuesday. A slight chance of thunderstorms is also in the outlook.

The hot spot for the state was Fairbanks at 68 degrees and Noatak was down to 28, grabbing the cold spot slot.

