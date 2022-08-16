The NeverEnding Story: August rains drench Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 3 days this month brought dry conditions to much of Southcentral, a testament to just how wet this month has been. As of Tuesday morning, the rainfall deficit is in the positive for August. 3.87 inches of rain has already fallen this month, which is nearly an inch over what we typically see during the second wettest month of the year.

Much like the last month, more rain can be expected for Southcentral. A low in the Gulf of Alaska is moving to the northwest, kicking moisture back across Southcentral. The heaviest rain will fall through Prince William Sound, where 2 to 4 inches is possible through Wednesday morning for Whittier and Portage Valley. Coastal regions of the Kenai could also see .75 to 1.50 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. While the heaviest rain will remain to our south, inland regions of Southcentral will once again see waves of rain push through. The rain will gradually increase through the day for Anchorage, the valley and the Copper River Basin, where upwards of .10 of inch of rain looks possible. While lighter rain can be expected today, even heavier widespread rain looks likely for inland regions as we head through Wednesday.

Heavy, widespread rain will also return to Southeast through the day. While Tuesday will start off on the drier side, the rain will gradually build in through the day. It’s possible that over the next 24 to 36 hours, many across Southeast see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts. This wet stretch of weather likely will stick around through the end of the month for much of the state.

While the rain is keeping temperatures on the cooler side, it’s even cooler along the Slope and Western Alaska. Here, persistent northerly flow is keeping overnight lows in the 30s and daily highs struggling to break 50 in many spots. This stretch of cool and wet weather looks to remain through the end of the week, before a slight warming trend into the weekend.

Gear up for more rain as the week progresses!

