Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore
The wreckage of a fatal plane crash was discovered Aug. 12 over 100 miles from Deadhorse, and...
Man dies in small plane crash on North Slope

Latest News

Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes