Voters decide in first test between Murkowski, Tshibaka

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Kelly Tshibaka and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) did not sit back on a rainy election day as Alaskans voted in the U.S. Senate primary. Both candidates roamed the Anchorage area Tuesday making their last minute pitches to voters.

The Trump-backed Tshibaka began her day voting at Goldenview Middle School in South Anchorage. She is trying to unseat Murkowski who has been Alaska’s senator for 20 years. Tshibaka argues Alaskans need a more conservative voice in the Senate than Murkowski.

Murkowski voted in Girdwood, Alaska Tuesday morning. She has been saying throughout the election she is not focused on the target Donald Trump put on her back after her vote to impeach him in 2021.

Her last-minute message in this race: “It is directed to all of us as Alaskans: “If you care about Alaska’s future, you should be voting for Lisa Murkowski.”

Tshibaka believes the time has come for change.

“It’s the choice between a senator that Joe Biden wants in the Senate, one who’s going to keep confirming his nominees and pushing through his radical legislation, or a senator that’s going to reflect our Alaska voices and Alaska values,” said Tshibaka.

Polls close at 8 p.m. AKDT. The top four vote getters move onto the November Midterm Election. Both Murkowski and Tshibaka are expected to be on that ballot as well.

