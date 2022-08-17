Last of accused Grunwald murderers sentenced

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer judge sentenced a man convicted of murdering a fellow schoolmate in 2016 with a 75-year sentence on Wednesday.

Bradley Renfro, the last of four men convicted of murdering David Grunwald when they were all teenagers, was given a 90-year sentence with 30 suspended for murder in the first degree, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for second-degree murder, a $2,500 fine for arson, and a $2,500 fine for vehicle theft.

Renfro joins fellow convicted murderers Austin Barrett, Dominic Johnson and Erick Almandinger as the four teens accused of assaulting Grundwald — who was 16 years old at the time — with a pistol on Nov. 13, 2016, driving him in a camper to a location along Knik River Road and executing him with a single shot to the head.

The other three were previously given similar sentences from Palmer Superior Court Judge Gregory Heath, with Johnson getting 99 years, Almandinger getting 99 and Barrett getting a plea deal of 45 years.

