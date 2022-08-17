Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart, and dialed 911. (KEYT, LISA JACKSON, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone...
Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone at a California zoo. Deputies were sent to investigate the call.(Source: Lisa Jackson, KEYT via CNN)

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
The wreckage of a fatal plane crash was discovered Aug. 12 over 100 miles from Deadhorse, and...
Man dies in small plane crash on North Slope

Latest News

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a...
Monkey playing with cellphone calls 911, flabbergasting deputies
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could...
Cheney concedes but vows to continue Trump fight
Over 50 new bus drivers will soon be behind the wheel for the Anchorage School District,...
More than 50 bus drivers will soon be driving for ASD