A quick break from the rain Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 3.98 inches of rain for August so far, and we’re already in the number one spot for wettest Augusts since record-keeping began.

Another round of rain will hit Wednesday, but after it passes through, we get a break. Thursday will deliver some big breaks in the clouds, with sunshine at times.

To the north, the Brooks Range will see rainfall of .75 inches to 1.75 inches through Friday and that will have streams and rivers draining out of the mountain range running high.

A wind advisory starts early Wednesday, 7 am to 10 am Thursday, for the Eastern Alaska Range. Winds out of the south will increase to 35-to-45 miles per hour, with gusts to 60 mph. Objects should be tied down or secured during this event.

And over the northern part of southeast, a flood watch for the Taiya River begin Tuesday night running through Wednesday night. This also includes Dyea and Skagway. Heavy rainfall could increase the risk of landslides near the Skagway dock.

Hot spot was Eagle Airport with 70 degrees and Kiana with 31 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.