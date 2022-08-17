Woman rammed Anchorage police car with stolen vehicle, police say

A woman driving a stolen SUV hit a police vehicle, found with meth Sunday (KTUU)
A woman driving a stolen SUV hit a police vehicle, found with meth Sunday (KTUU)(KTUU)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested a woman driving a stolen car with stolen license plates who rammed a police car and had meth both on her person and in plain view in the vehicle.

In a news release, police wrote that an officer saw a 2011 Jeep Cherokee driving onto Eide Street from C Street at 11:21 p.m. Sunday night. A second officer verified that the Washington state license plates were stolen.

The rear plates belonged to a 2013 black Ford Focus that was reported stolen on July 23 to the Fairbanks Police Department, and the 2011 Grand Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen to Anchorage Police on August 7. A K-9 officer saw the Jeep and found that the front license plate from Washington state belonged to a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen on Aug. 9.

Police wrote that officers attempted to stop the driver at a red light at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and West Northern Lights Boulevard. According to the release, the driver accelerated and hit one of the police vehicles that blocked it.

Dominique Standifer, 21, was arrested and then taken to APD for questioning, and later held at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, where she was found to have ID cards belonging to other people in her possession. The 2011 Jeep’s VIN was the same as the vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 7.

Police wrote that “they saw a plastic bindle of meth lying in plain view on the driver side door handle. During the search, meth was discovered from the driver’s person.“

Standifer was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, fail to stop, third-degree criminal mischief, conceal identity of a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft - access device, second-degree theft - all other larceny, and third-degree assault.

Police wrote that the officer who had to leave the damaged police car through the passenger side did not need medical treatment but his hand was injured.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADF&G poster warning people of an aggressive bear in the Pt. Woronzof area Sunday.
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
Alaska State Troopers badge
Motorcyclist dies in collision with moose
Alaska State Troopers
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
The wreckage of a fatal plane crash was discovered Aug. 12 over 100 miles from Deadhorse, and...
Man dies in small plane crash on North Slope
A 16-year-old has died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept to sea off...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Latest News

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with last week’s fire that killed three people in...
Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing Authority fire that killed 3
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
Willow man charged with kidnapping and assault
Fast Cast August 16, 2022