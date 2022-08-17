Woman rammed Anchorage police car with stolen vehicle, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested a woman driving a stolen car with stolen license plates who rammed a police car and had meth both on her person and in plain view in the vehicle.

In a news release, police wrote that an officer saw a 2011 Jeep Cherokee driving onto Eide Street from C Street at 11:21 p.m. Sunday night. A second officer verified that the Washington state license plates were stolen.

The rear plates belonged to a 2013 black Ford Focus that was reported stolen on July 23 to the Fairbanks Police Department, and the 2011 Grand Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen to Anchorage Police on August 7. A K-9 officer saw the Jeep and found that the front license plate from Washington state belonged to a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen on Aug. 9.

Police wrote that officers attempted to stop the driver at a red light at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and West Northern Lights Boulevard. According to the release, the driver accelerated and hit one of the police vehicles that blocked it.

Dominique Standifer, 21, was arrested and then taken to APD for questioning, and later held at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, where she was found to have ID cards belonging to other people in her possession. The 2011 Jeep’s VIN was the same as the vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 7.

Police wrote that “they saw a plastic bindle of meth lying in plain view on the driver side door handle. During the search, meth was discovered from the driver’s person.“

Standifer was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, fail to stop, third-degree criminal mischief, conceal identity of a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft - access device, second-degree theft - all other larceny, and third-degree assault.

Police wrote that the officer who had to leave the damaged police car through the passenger side did not need medical treatment but his hand was injured.

