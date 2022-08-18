Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl in Anchorage area

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Alexis Bane and Steven Narron(AST)
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen in the Anchorage area, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers are looking for 15-year-old Alexis Bane.

Alexis is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Narron.

Narron is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Narron has an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation and may be armed and dangerous, troopers said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 1-866-252-6237.

