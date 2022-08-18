August has a rainy grip on Alaska

Flood concerns for southeast panhandle
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems.

From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather statement from the National Weather Service about rising water on rivers that drain the mountain range.

Wind advisories are up for the Yukon and surrounding uplands for southwest winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. The advisory goes through 6 pm Thursday. Another advisory is in place for the Deltana and Tanana flats, for south wind 15-25, gusting to 50 miles per hour. And the winds get even stronger for the eastern Alaska Range, also under an advisory, as south winds bluster at 30-40 miles per hour and gusts could hit 60.

The northern panhandle is watching its rivers as rains have pushed the Taiya river near Skagway to moderate flood stage and the water was continuing to rise.

