Kodiak man sentenced to 18 years for sextortion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, and a lifetime of supervised release, after pleading guilty to production of child pornography in February 2022.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, 20-year-old Vince Deliguin made a fake social media account using the female name “Marley Madden” and contacted a minor victim in April 2021. Deliguin solicited explicit photos from the victim, which he received. The release states that Deliguin then attempted to blackmail the victim by threatening to release the photos unless the victim agreed to meet Deliguin.

“Through coercion, Deliguin used extortion or ‘sextortion’ as a means to perpetuate a horrible cycle of child sexual exploitation and abuse, which caused significant harm to the child and the child’s family,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung, of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI is fully committed to protecting Alaska’s youth from child sexual exploitation crimes carried out by online predators like Deliguin, who will now spend the next 18 years in federal prison.”

The release says that the victim recognized Deliguin from Kodiak High School at their first meeting. Deliguin then blackmailed the victim into engaging in sexual acts three times and solicited a fourth meeting when the victim alerted law enforcement.

“The pursuit of individuals who sexually exploit children and produce child pornography is one of our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker, for the District of Alaska. “Deliguin’s relentless, aggressive and threatening behavior in victimizing an innocent youth in Kodiak is disturbing and caused significant emotional harm. We recognize the courage it takes for a minor victim to report sexual abuse to authorities. Because of this brave young victim, the perpetrator was brought to justice, making our communities and children safer.”

The release states that Deliguin was arrested on state charges in May 2021 and indicted in November 2021 on three federal charges. Deliguin pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in February 2022, according to the release.

Alaska State Troopers, the FBI, and the Kodiak Police Department all worked on this case.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.