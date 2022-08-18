Person killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch.

Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders.

After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the driver of a Ford SUV crossed the center lane and collided with a motorhome.

The driver of the SUV was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The motorhome driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Currently, Alaska State Troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The accident did close down the highway for three hours but is now clear.

No identities have been released; troopers say they will release the driver’s name who died as soon as next of kin is notified.

