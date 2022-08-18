Southcentral locked in a wet weather pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just over half an inch of rain yesterday, Anchorage is now sitting at 4.49 inches of rain. It’s the most the region has seen since more than 5 inches of rain fell in 2016. With the current wet pattern locked in place across Anchorage and 2 weeks still left in the month, it’s highly likely August will end the month in the top 5 wettest.

While we’re starting off on the dry side for inland regions of Southcentral, rain continues near the coast. The heaviest rain is falling through Prince William Sound, where Valdez and Cordova could see an additonal 1 to 2 inches of rain through the day. For those heading off to the first day of school, grab that rain gear. More showers move inland through the day, with winds set to subside by the afternoon hours. While the heaviest rain stays to our south, inland regions will see .10 to .25 inches of rain through the day. Even heavier rain moves in overnight into Friday.

Following a few days of widespread rain, Southeast is set to see an extended period of dry weather. While daily morning fog is possible, the current dry spell will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a nice spell of quiet weather, following a rapid rise in area waterways.

In the following days, more rain will move across coastal regions of Southcentral. While Anchorage and surrounding areas dry out into next week, rain will still remain for many areas. This wet weather pattern shows no signs of letting up, leading August to continue to rack up the inches in rainfall for the month.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

