2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bane and Steven Narron
Amber Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe
Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for...
Primary Election 2022 live blog
A Palmer judge sentenced a man convicted of murdering a fellow schoolmate in 2016 with a...
Last of convicted Grunwald killers sentenced
A woman driving a stolen SUV hit a police vehicle, found with meth Sunday (KTUU)
Woman rammed Anchorage police car with stolen vehicle, police say
Anchorage school bus routes will be suspended for up to 6 weeks to deal with a driver shortage.
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start

Latest News

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
Anchorage School District is 70 school bus drivers short going into the new school year. They...
Anchorage parents face long wait times during drop-off and pickup on first day of school
Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven...
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous
The Fishing Report with Carly Shreck on the Kenai with her family
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report